Chili’in The Ville to take place Feb. 22 in downtown Northville

NORTHVILLE, MI (WXYZ) — Get ready to spice up your winter! Downtown Northville will bring the heat and fun on Saturday, February 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., as Chili’in The Ville kicks off the 4th annual celebration.

Featuring mouthwatering chili tastings and winter fun, the event promises to be the hottest ticket in town. The City Fire Department and Township Fire Department along with Downtown Northville restaurants return for another heated chili competition to see if a new champion will be crowned or if last year’s winner can hold on to their title.

The restaurants that are competing on February 22 include:

• 160 Main (160 E. Main St.)

• Browndog Barlor & Restaurant (120 E. Main St.)

• Center Street Grille (135 N. Center St.)

• The Exchange Bar & Grill (157 E. Main St.)

• Garage Grill and Fuel Bar (202 W. Main St.)

Great White Buffalo Brewing Company (101 W. Main St.)

• Los Tres Amigos (144 Mary Alexander Court)

• Northville Sports Den (133 W. Main St., Ste. 102)

• Pizza Cutter (115 E. Dunlap St.)

• Sweet Brew Café (133 W. Main St., Suite 230)

• Table 5 (126 E. Main St.)

• Tuscan Café (141 E. Main St.)

Visitors can purchase six chili tasting tickets for $10. Each ticket provides a sample-size portion from the participating restaurants. Tickets can be purchased in person at Mod Market (150 Mary Alexander Court) or visit Mod Market online [modmarketnorthville.org]. Tickets will be available for purchase the day of the event at Mod Market and at their onsite tent on Center Street. Tickets are non-refundable. Once visitors have sampled the chili, they can vote for their favorite chili using the QR code at participating locations. Adult beverages may also be purchased at participating Social District restaurants.

While the chili brings the heat, jungle themed ice sculptures bring the cool to the annual event. The Marquis Theatre will host a free after party featuring a performance by the Killer Flamingos (performances at 5 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.). For more information on Chili in The Ville and all the winter events happening in Downtown Northville, visit downtownnorthville.com.