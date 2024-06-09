City of Southfield celebrates Juneteenth with week of activities and events June 10-22

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — The city of Southfield and community partners will sponsor several events and activities to commemorate the City’s Juneteenth Celebration June 10-22.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is also often observed for celebrating African American culture. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865.

Among the activities planned include:

Juneteenth Flag Raising and Council Presentation – June 10 at 5 p.m.

Southfield’s Juneteenth Celebration will kick off with the raising of the Juneteenth flag on Monday, June 10 at 5 p.m. at the circle drive in front of City Hall, 26000 Evergreen Road. This will be followed by the reading of the Juneteenth proclamation with City Council at 6 p.m.

Friends of the Southfield Public Library Juneteenth Jazz & Blues Concert – June 12 at 6:30 p.m. The Friends of the Southfield Public Library will sponsor a special Juneteenth Jazz & Blues Concert on June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Southfield Public Library Fountain Terrace (with a rain location in the meeting room).This free outdoor concert will feature the music of the One Luv Band, a dynamic, high-energy group that will inspire attendees to clap their hands and move their feet. These four musicians and three soloists are interactive crowd pleasers in every way. They will leave the audience wanting more with their renditions of Motown favorites, Earth Wind and Fire and other contemporary favorites that will also incorporate Black Pride and civil rights songs commemorating the Juneteenth celebration.

Juneteenth Senior Luncheon – June 14 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Southfield Parks & Recreation will host a special Juneteenth Senior Luncheon in the Parks and Recreation Building room 115 at City Hall from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event will have a hot meal, music, dance and speeches that highlight the significance of Juneteenth. Tickets are $25 for residents and $30 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required for the Luncheon and walk-ins are not permitted. Tickets can be purchased on the Southfield Parks & Recreation website or by calling (248) 796-4620 or visiting: bit.ly/4bHwFTT

Juneteenth Jubilee – Sunday, June 16 from 4-9 p.m. Southfield Parks & Recreation will host Juneteenth Jubilee, a special Juneteenth celebration beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16 at the Municipal Campus front lawn. This will be a celebration filled with live music, cultural performances, local cuisine, and engaging activities for all ages, embodying the joy and resilience of our community.

For more information on the 2024 Southfield Juneteenth Celebration, visit www.cityofsouthfield.com or contact the Mayor’s Office at (248) 796-5100.