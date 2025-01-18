Clark Park to host free family fun day on Saturday, January 18

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Get ready for a day of free family fun at Clark Park on Saturday, Jan. 18 when the Clark Park Coalition hosts its 13th Annual Winter Carnival and outdoor charity classic hockey games.

Everyone is welcome to join us from noon to 4 p.m. for ice skating, a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides through the streets of southwest Detroit, roasting marshmallows, savoring s’mores, exploring the nature van from Huron Metro Parks, outdoor games, and a very special visit from Detroit fire fighters. Hockey fans are invited to cheer on the teams starting at 6 p.m. when the action moves to the women’s charity hockey game, followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

Clark Park is located just off I-75 at 1130 Clark Avenue in the heart of southwest Detroit.

Call (313) 841 8534 or visit www.clarkparkdetroit.com for further information.