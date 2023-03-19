Council Resale in Berkley to host Spring Showcase shopping event on March 26.

BERKLEY, MICH (WXYZ) — Council Re|Sale in Berkley will be holding a Spring Showcase shopping event on Sunday, March 26. The event will include new season clothes and accessories by designers and top brands at bargain prices.

The Spring Showcase is on Sunday March 26 from noon to 4 p.m.; VIP shopping available earlier from 10 a.m. to noon at a cost of $25. All clothing, accessories, shoes and home décor are donated by the local community, and all proceeds support the work of National Council of Jewish Women Michigan, a nonprofit organization which helps local women, children and families. Among the group's projects include the annual Back 2 School Store for low income Detroit children, Backpack Project for homeless children, blankets for children in hospital and foster care, Kosher meals on wheels, literacy outreach, and social action initiatives such as voter rights advocacy.

Council Re|Sale is one of the oldest thrift stores in metro Detroit. To learn more about the store, visit www.councilresale.net , for more information on the National Council of Jewish Women Michigan, visit www.ncjwmi.org.