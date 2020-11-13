WXYZ — Friday, November 13, you can dance the night away for a worthy cause.

The Detroit shelter Mariners Inn is taking its annual River Rhythm fundraiser online!

For nearly 100 years, the licensed social service agency has been helping men overcome homelessness and substance abuse.

“Our motto is we return men to their families and the community, clean and sober, one father at a time,” explained Mariners Inn CEO David Sampson.

This year's benefit concert will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook. Links to tune in and donate here.

The concert will feature jazz favorite and flutist, Alexander Zonjic, along with his award-winning band.

Special guests also include Serieux, who will entertain viewers with classic Motown hits!

On top of musical delights, the River Rhythm fundraiser event will highlight the excellent work that unfolds at Mariners Inn, all year round.