WXYZ — The new deadline is Friday.

The Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit is planning to bring five high school students' one-act plays to life.

If you know a high school student who lives in Detroit, Highland Park or Hamtramck, tell them to get their creative juices flowing.

Submissions must be 15 pages or less. Five finalists will be selected.

Their one-act play will be performed by Mosaic at the virtual New Voices: Detroit Festival this fall.

There is also a $500 cash prize for each winner.

Learn more and find a link to send in your submission here