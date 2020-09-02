Menu

Desperate need to hire in Michigan

Posted at 10:51 PM, Sep 01, 2020
WXYZ — Get your resume ready. JobFairGiant.com is hosting a Michigan Career Expo Thursday, September 3.

And the word is, thousands of companies in Michigan are looking to hire right now.

The expo will feature full-time and part-time positions. Openings include manufacturing, healthcare, food service, office administration, truck driving -- and even management jobs.

"If you're in management, you have to know how to manage people virtually, so the need for virtual managers is great right now," explained CJ Eason of Job Fair Giant.

The Michigan Career Expo runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Interviews can be done virtually or over the phone.

Click here for more information and to register

