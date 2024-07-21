Detroit Police issue Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for Royalty Childs. The 1-year-one is believed to be in danger. She's described as a black female, black hair, 2 foot tall with a birthmark on her back.

Investigators say four unknown black males in a gray Dodge Durango, with the Michigan license plate EAD 187, took the toddler from a home on Littlefield and Compass in Detroit overnight.

Anyone with information on Royalty Childs' whereabouts is asked to contact DPD immediately at (313) 596-2260 or 911.