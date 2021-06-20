Detroit Police seeking assistance in locating dangerous suspect

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police needs assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on the city's east side.

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 10:40 a.m., a 31-year old male was shot multiple times by a male suspect inside of an apartment in the 5000 block of E. Outer Driver. After the shooting, the suspect fled the location in an older model silver Buick along with another male. Officers who responded to the scene performed CPR on the victim until medics arrived. Medics transported the victim to the hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year old Levertis Riley IV and was last seen in a Silver Buick LeSabre or Park Avenue with no plate. There is a large dent on the driver's side, quarter panel. Police say Riley is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. You can remain anonymous.