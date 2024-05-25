Watch Now
Dinosauria returns to the Detroit Zoo from May 25 to Sept. 8.

Dino Stroll
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 25, 2024
ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Dinosauria returns to the Detroit Zoo from May 25 to Sept. 8.

This immersive experience takes guests back in time along a winding trail throughout the Zoo. From a towering Brachiosaurus to a massive T. rex, Dinosauria features more than 25 lifelike, animatronic dinosaurs and promises thrills at every twist and turn. This limited-time installation also features multiple hands-on fossil dig sites, unique dinosaur-themed gifts and merchandise and more.

Dinosauria is available during regular Zoo hours. Entry is $6 per person in addition to Zoo admission. For a limited time, guests can enhance their Detroit Zoo membership with a Dino Pass, which offers unlimited admission to Dinosauria for the entire season, for just $45/membership. Don’t wait - the price increases to $60 on June 1.

Visit detroitzoo.org/membership [detroitzoo.us1.list-manage.com] for more details.

