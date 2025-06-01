Downtown Royal Oak is turning up the heat with its annual Restaurant Week celebration

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — Downtown Royal Oak is once again turning up the heat with its beloved Restaurant Week, taking place June 1–8, 2025.

Presented by the Royal Oak Restaurant Association and Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority (Royal Oak DDA), this weeklong culinary celebration shines a spotlight on the city’s vibrant dining scene with specially curated three-course lunch and dinner menus priced from $15 to $65 per person.

This year’s Restaurant Week lineup serves up an enticing mix of downtown Royal Oak staples. Participating restaurants include 526 Main, Alchemi, Ale Mary’s Beer Hall and D’Amato’s / Goodnite Gracie, which will tempt diners with a $35 three-course menu featuring a soup or salad starter; a choice of goat cheese ravioli, chicken piccata, or honey-peppered Angus beef brisket for the entrée; and its signature tiramisu for dessert. Fifth Avenue and Iron Horse will also join the celebration — Iron Horse is offering a $30 prix fixe that includes a starter of soup or salad, followed by choice of birria tacos, elote chimichurri chicken or spicy shrimp tostadas, and ending on a sweet note with traditional Mexican churros.

Also featured are Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery, Mesa Tacos & Tequila and Rock on Third, where guests can choose from a $20 or $25 menu. The $20 option includes a starter of house salad or soup of the day and a choice of Reuben, corned beef sandwich or Italian sub, while the $25 tier upgrades to pasta Bolognese or a half slab of baby back ribs. Both include dessert options like cheesecake or chocolate mousse cake. Rounding out the current list are Royal Oak Brewery, the side bar, Tom’s Oyster Bar and Trattoria Da Luigi, which will offer a robust $50 dinner menu featuring appetizers such as calamari, sausage and peppers or insalata; a pasta course with choices like rigatoni alla pasticiatta, strozzapreti con pesto or tortellini con panna; and entrées including pollo tosca, grilled salmon or chicken marsala.

The complete list of participating restaurants and their menus will be available at https://www.dineroyaloak.org/restaurant-week