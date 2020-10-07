Menu

Drive-in movie fundraiser for families struggling with housing issues

Drive-in movie fundraiser
Fundraiser
Posted at 12:42 AM, Oct 07, 2020
WXYZ — Imagine being a child who is trying to navigate a unique start to the school year, as your family faces eviction or foreclosure.

Sadly, that's the reality for hundreds of kids across metro Detroit.

On Thursday, October 8, there's a way you can help while having fun.

The nonprofits Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan and Community Housing Network are teaming up for a drive-in movie fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit families who are struggling with housing needs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser will feature Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at Freedom Hill Country Park in Sterling Heights.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and every dollar counts.

"There's just going to be a tremendous number of people who could be homeless at the end of the now instituted federal moratorium," explained Rob Boyle, Executive Director of The Furniture Bank.

Tickets cost $60 per vehicle and can be purchased here. All tickets must be bought in advance. Food, popcorn and non-alcoholic drinks will be available.

