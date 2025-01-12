Watch Now
Early morning fatal crash shuts down section of WB I-96 for hours

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police and Detroit Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash that shut down a section of westbound I-96 for several hours early Sunday morning. The highway reopened to traffic shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard Jr on Detroit's west side. Investigators say the female driver behind the wheel of a sedan involved in the head-on collision died at the scene. Several passengers in the car were rushed to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are unknown. The condition of the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision, an SUV, is also not known at this time.

Investigators are now trying to determine if alcohol, drugs, or a medical condition played a part in the crash.

Stay with 7 News Detroit, both on-air and online for updates on this tragedy.

