Emagine offers free movie tickets to educators this summer

(WXYZ) — July is educator appreciation month and Emagine appreciates all educators and school staff.
The groups will once again be acknowledging the hard work educators put in throughout the school year. Educators are encouraged to stop by their favorite Emagine theater location on Wednesdays from July 1 – July 31, 2024, to receive one free movie ticket. The free ticket is only valid for shows beginning before 5:00pm that day.
Online advance tickets are not available. Free educator’s tickets must be purchased on-site at the theatre box office. To purchase additional tickets and for a full list of showtimes visit Emagine-Entertainment.com or check out the Emagine App.
Offer valid at the following Michigan locations:
Emagine Birch Run
Emagine Canton
Emagine Hartland
Emagine Macomb
Emagine Novi
Emagne Palladium
Emagine Rochester Hills
Emagine Royal Oak
Emagine Saline
Quality 10 Powered by Emagine
The Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine