Emagine offers free movie tickets to educators this summer

(WXYZ) — July is educator appreciation month and Emagine appreciates all educators and school staff.

The groups will once again be acknowledging the hard work educators put in throughout the school year. Educators are encouraged to stop by their favorite Emagine theater location on Wednesdays from July 1 – July 31, 2024, to receive one free movie ticket. The free ticket is only valid for shows beginning before 5:00pm that day.

Online advance tickets are not available. Free educator’s tickets must be purchased on-site at the theatre box office. To purchase additional tickets and for a full list of showtimes visit Emagine-Entertainment.com or check out the Emagine App.

Offer valid at the following Michigan locations:

Emagine Birch Run

Emagine Canton

Emagine Hartland

Emagine Macomb

Emagine Novi

Emagne Palladium

Emagine Rochester Hills

Emagine Royal Oak

Emagine Saline

Quality 10 Powered by Emagine

The Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine