EyesOn Design is one of the world's most unique automotive events

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI (WXYZ) — Each Father's Day, thousands of car fans journey to the idyllic home of Edsel and Eleanor Ford for the visual feasts that is EyesOn Design.

Organized around an annual design theme, vehicle owners are invited to share their rolling sculpture with the world. Unlike Concours d'Elegance events, judging is predominately conducted by automotive designers using professional design criteria, not based on restoration or authenticity. The event attracts some of the world's leading designers, collectors, and fans for an unpretentious and unmatched day.

For directions, tickets and other information, visit https://www.eyesondesign.org/car-show.