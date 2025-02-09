FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — The City of Farmington Hills invites metro Detroiters to celebrate Black artists during Black History Month with concerts at The Hawk Theatre, part of the City’s Special Services Cultural Arts Division.

Amen-Ra Drummers and Dancers: Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. The Hawk Theatre is pleased to welcome the Amen-Ra Drummers and Dancers back to its Black Box for an evening of African music and movement on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Amen-Ra Drummers and Dancers have been performing in Farmington Hills for many years, including past performances at The Hawk Theatre and in Heritage Park. The Amen-Ra Drummers and Dancers are known for performing around the Detroit metro area, holding drumming and dancing lessons, and even performing as part of Super Bowl XL in Detroit in 2006. Tickets for the all-ages performance are $15 in advance at TheHawkTheatre.com [linkprotect.cudasvc.com], and $20 at the door.

Urban Art Orchestra: Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. Fresh from their Australian tour, the Urban Art Orchestra is making their debut on The Hawk Theatre’s Mainstage on Saturday, Feb. 22. Led by GRAMMY-nominated De’Sean Jones, the Urban Art Orchestra features Detroit's finest talent on strings, harp, horns, rhythm, dance and more. Blending the richness of a traditional orchestra with the infectious energy of urban beats, the Urban Art Orchestra is known for pushing the boundaries of musical genres to a captivating fusion that defies expectations. The Orchestra has performed in the past with artists such as Big Sean and T-Pain. Tickets for the all-ages performance are $25 in advance at TheHawkTheatre.com[linkprotect.cudasvc.com], and $30 at the door.

For more information on The Hawk Theatre, located inside The Hawk, contact the Farmington Hills Cultural Arts Division at 248-699-6709.