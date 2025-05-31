FERNDALE, MICH (WXYZ) — Ferndale Pride will kick off Pride Month on Saturday, May 31. The annual family-friendly street fair runs from 12:30 to 10 p.m. and draws thousands of members of the LGBTQIA community to celebrate diversity and unity.

More than 200 vendors, as well as bands, disc jockeys and other performers, will converge on downtown Ferndale for this free event. This year’s festival footprint includes West Nine Mile Road between Woodward and Livernois avenues and portions of Planavon and Allen streets near West Nine Mile. Among this year's highlights include a Children’s Area, a Baby Feeding Area and a Sensory Zone.

Proceeds from Ferndale Pride benefit Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS), Ferndale Community Foundation, Gender-identity Network Alliance, Matrix Human Services MAC Health, TGDetroit and Transgender Michigan.

For a complete listing of events, visit www.ferndalepride.com.