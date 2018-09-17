Fire under control at steel company inside the Ford Rouge Complex

2:58 AM, Sep 17, 2018
9:47 AM, Sep 17, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WXYZ - Dearborn firefighters say a fire at AK Steel Holding inside the Ford Rouge Complex is now under control.

Dearborn fire officials say the fire started inside one of the blast furnaces.

We're still waiting to learn if anyone was hurt.

Stay with 7 Action News for more on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top