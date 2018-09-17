Fire under control at steel company inside the Ford Rouge Complex

Fair
HI: 86°
LO: 65°
WXYZ - Dearborn firefighters say a fire at AK Steel Holding inside the Ford Rouge Complex is now under control.
Dearborn fire officials say the fire started inside one of the blast furnaces.
We're still waiting to learn if anyone was hurt.
Stay with 7 Action News for more on this developing story.
