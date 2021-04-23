FLAG invites you to help feed hospital workers for National Volunteer Week

WXYZ — As more COVID units reach capacity, FLAG Metro Detroit is relaunching its mission to feed frontliners.

The nonprofit is asking for your help to mark National Volunteer Week.

FLAG is once again partnering with local restaurants to deliver meals to local hospitals.

FLAG is hoping to raise $10,000 by the end of this weekend. If the nonprofit reaches or exceeds its goal, more meals will be served at more hospitals.

As of now, at least five COVID units will be served meals of appreciation the week of April 25th:

William Beaumont, Royal Oak • William Beaumont, Troy • Henry Ford, Detroit • Henry Ford, Macomb • St. Joseph Mercy, Ann Arbor