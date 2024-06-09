Free carnival for individuals with developmental disabilities and sensory sensitivities set for June 9

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — More than 600 people are expected to attend a carnival specifically geared to accommodate people with developmental disabilities and/or sensory sensitivities and their caregivers on Sunday, June 9 from noon to 4 p.m., hosted by JARC, a metro Detroit based nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental disabilities.

The second annual event is free for individuals with developmental disabilities and/or sensory sensitivities and their caregivers, and will include carnival rides and games, music, snacks and entertainment, alongside sensory-friendly, quiet spaces to accommodate anyone with sensory needs, and will be held in the parking lot of Adat Shalom Synagogue (29901 Middlebelt Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334).

New to the carnival this year will be vendors and partner agencies featuring products and services to assist families and caregivers in helping people with developmental disabilities and/or sensory sensitivities live their best lives. Tickets for family members can be purchased for $20 per individual or $50 per family. The carnival is not open to the greater public. Carnival proceeds will benefit JARC’s important programs and services which fulfill JARC’s mission of enriching the lives of people with developmental disabilities.

Kosher hot dogs and refreshments will be available for purchase and there will be free popcorn, snow cones and water.

To register for the carnival or for more information, visit jarc.org.