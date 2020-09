WXYZ — Free Covid-19 testing is available Wednesday, August 26, to anyone who lives in Macomb County.

The testing will take place at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's all thanks to a partnership between the Macomb County Health Department, City of Sterling Heights and Wayne State University Physicians Group.

You must register before you go. You can find a time slot that works for you By Clicking Here