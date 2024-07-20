Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit running July adoption specials

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — Help Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit save more lives by taking advantage of their partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation for Summer National Empty the Shelters, running $25 adoption specials on ALL animals until July 31, including kittens, puppies and small breeds.

Now is the time to adopt, as Friends for Animals currently has 300+ animals in their care, with 80+ of those animals in foster homes. Adopting an animal offers one animal the opportunity for a second chance in a new home and another animal the chance to find one!

Come visit Friends for Animals this weekend at their MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center, located at 16121 Reckinger Road in Dearborn. The center is open Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – Noon and 1 – 4 p.m. Closed Monday. Walk-ins and same-day adoptions welcome; can also schedule a meet-and-greet or apply for an animal online. All interested adopters can find more details online at metrodetroitanimals.org.

Adoption fees include microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and spay/neuter. Head over to metrodetroitanimals.org/adopt-a-pet/ to learn more about adopting.

Last year, Friends for Animals reunited or found successful forever homes for over 2,500 animals; reuniting 202 lost pets with their owners; and through foster families, were able to give extra love and care to 707 dogs and cats. With the average cost of $900 per animal, the organization needs financial support more than ever before to be able to provide the necessary care and treatments for all these homeless animals.