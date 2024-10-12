Get in the fall spirit at Beacon Park’s Cider in the City

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Community members, visitors and families can enjoy cider and donuts from Blake’s Farms, pick the perfect pumpkin, take a free horse-drawn hayride and enjoy fall festivities like pumpkin painting, crafts, lawn games and more. Attendees can also enjoy free face painting on Sundays, Oct. 13 and 20.

Cider in the City will host live music, and local, seasonal market vendors. Football fans can also enjoy their favorite teams on the big screen Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20. Enjoy food from onsite food trucks, or enjoy a one-of-a-kind meal at Lumen Detroit, Beacon Park’s flagship restaurant, which will also offer seasonal cocktails, mocktails and beer selections. Plus, capture your memories and “Instagrammable” moments with the fall-themed décor and photo arch. For advanced orders and pricing on cider and donuts, visit ciderinthecity.com.

For more information about Cider in the City, visit www.DTEBeaconPark.com.