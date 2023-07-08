Grace Centers of Hope is thrilled to announce the arrival of its summer season inventory

OAK PARK, MICH (WXYZ) — Grace Centers of Hope (GCH), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing assistance and support to individuals and families in need, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its summer season inventory at its four thrift store locations. With a wide range of summer apparel and outdoor furniture options, shoppers can indulge in an incredible selection of merchandise while directly contributing to GCH’s mission.

The proceeds generated from every purchase at Grace Centers of Hope thrift stores are used to fund the organization's life skills programs. These programs offer individuals struggling with homelessness, chemical dependency, and abuse a second chance at life. By supporting the thrift stores, shoppers play a vital role in empowering these individuals to rebuild their lives and overcome adversity.

"The role of our four Grace Centers of Hope thrift stores is crucial in turning in-kind donations into treasures for resale," says Pastor Kent Clark, CEO of Grace Centers of Hope. "Through the support of our generous community, our thrift stores contribute over 40% of all our revenue, enabling us to provide vital services to hundreds of men, women, and children every year. Donations and purchases directly impact their lives by providing food, shelter, clothes, counseling, education, and employment opportunities through our one-year and two-year aftercare programs."

This summer, shoppers at Grace Centers of Hope thrift stores can expect a robust selection of summertime apparel including shorts, sun dresses, tank tops, hats, sunglasses, flip-flops, as well as folding chairs, picnic baskets, beach towels, pillows and more. Each store features showrooms, a cheerful environment, and courteous staff ready and willing to assist. Most importantly, customers can shop with purpose, knowing that their contribution goes beyond acquiring goods — it transforms lives.

The Grace Centers of Hope Thrift Stores are open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and are located at:

· Oak Park: 23105 Coolidge Highway – (248) 556-7060

· Sterling Heights: 43584 Van Dyke – (586) 997-9942

· Warren: 26740 Dequindre Road – (586) 582-9334

· Waterford: 5919 Highland Road – (248) 618-7057

For individuals looking to donate, Grace Center of Hope accepts contributions year-round. All donations should be in good, workable, and saleable condition. For a complete list of the types of donations that are accepted, visit www.gracecentersofhope.org. All donations are tax-deductible.