Groom's van, bride's purse stolen on wedding night

WXYZ — It was far from an ideal end to a wedding day that was already altered by COVID-19 precautions.

A newlywed couple held a socially distanced reception in a family member's Livonia backyard. Everyone had a good time, with safety top of mind.

But little did the bride and groom know, a thief was lurking nearby.

They found out the hard way.

When it was time to leave the reception the groom's cargo van was nowhere to be found.

The 2007 Ford E-350 was stolen from Pollyanna Street near Farmington and 6 Mile roads.

Along with the van, the thief took off with the bride's purse, phone and other belongings.

The couple would like to remain unnamed to maintain some privacy during this exciting yet troubling time.

They're hoping the Motor City can come together to provide them with one last wedding gift: help bring their van home.

A report has been filed with Livonia Police. Keep your eyes peeled for license plate number CMP7468.

If you know anything, do the right thing.

For now, congratulations to the newlyweds as they start their new chapter together.