Hana’s Garden to officially open to the public on June 1

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Hana’s Garden will officially be unveiled to the public on Sunday, June 1 with a Grand Opening celebration. The garden, located at Seymour Lake Township Park, honors the memory of Hana St. Juliana and the other victims of the 2021 Oxford High School shooting—Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling.

The day’s events run from 1-4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for 2 p.m. Attendees can shop from various vendors offering crafts and jewelry, fresh cut flowers, food and drinks and Hana shirts. Donations from the community and corporate sponsorships were integral in the creation of Hana’s Garden. The space includes a water feature, lots of purple-hued plants in honor of Hana’s favorite color and various elements that represent the teen’s Japanese heritage.

Seymour Lake Township Park is located at 2795 Seymour Lake Road in Oxford Township.

