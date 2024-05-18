Huge crowds expected for Eastern Market's annual Flower Day celebration

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — An annual celebration will be in full bloom on Sunday, May 18, at Detroit's Eastern Market.

Flower Day will get underway bright and early at 7 a.m. and features more than 15 acres of flowers, plants and shrubbery from Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association vendors from all over the Midwest. Admission is free. The Eastern Market is located at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit.

The iconic market also hosts Flower Tuesday Markets. The remaining events will take place on May 21, & 28 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. in Sheds 5 & 6.

The Tuesday Markets will have flower selections from Eastern Market growers, smaller crowds, and easier parking. Flowers will also be available for purchase in-person at the weekly Saturday Markets throughout Flower Season.

To learn more about the Eastern Market and its upcoming events, visit https://easternmarket.org/.