Kensington Metropark Art Fair returns with 100 artists, sand sculptures, food, music and more

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — The Metropark Art Fair returns for Memorial Day Weekend 2025, May 24 - 26, with more than 100 artists from across the country.

Kensington Metropark, in Milford, runs along the river at Maple Beach, allowing the art fair to capitalize on one of the area's most popular and beautiful nature settings as a backdrop, combing the art of nature with the finest handmade art. The juried art fair features all types of mediums including paintings, sculpture, functional art, jewelry, mixed media, metal, fiber, clay, wood and photography.

Admission to the Metropark Art Fair is free, but a Metropark pass is required to enter the park. Without the pass, admission is $10 per vehicle.

