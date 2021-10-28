Low voter turnout predicted for Election Day in Detroit next Tuesday

(WXYZ) — On Tuesday, voters in Detroit will decide the races for:

- Mayor

- City Council

- Police Commissioners

- Community Advisory Council

- 3 Proposals

City Clerk Janice Winfrey says all systems are go for in-person voting and absentee ballots. She expects more people will vote absentee.

Winfrey is predicting turnout at only 15 to 20% and says it’s being driven down by the candidates, the energy level compared to the Presidential election last year and corruption inside city hall.

Winfrey has trained 3500 workers to be at more than 500 precincts on Tuesday and at the TCF Center to tabulate ballots Tuesday night.

“When voters are not really moved by the candidates, they go meh, unfortunately” the Clerk said during a morning news conference.

Winfrey says the recent corruption cases, that have centered on towing contracts and affected city council and Detroit Police, have also driven down voter interest. Winfrey said, “Corruption plays a huge part in turnout that's been proven over and over and over again and unfortunately in my world it should have just the opposite effect, right?”

Winfrey tells 7 Action News she asked City Council and the Mayor for additional funds to pay for election workers but her request is pending. Either way, she says, they will be paid.

