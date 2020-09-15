Major boost on the way for many minority-owned businesses

WXYZ — The Fifth Third Foundation is looking to give businesses owned by black or other minority women a major boost.

A new program called Innovation Meets Main Street will pour $1.2 million dollars into small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

It's a a partnership between AEO and LISC powered by Fifth Third Bank.

245 female entrepreneurs will be given grants and investments.

Detroit is one of seven cities that will benefit from the program.

"Our vision for the program really was to bring together proven organizations who could really help these small business owners," explained Jason Paulateer, Senior Vice President & CED Market Manager of Fifth Third Bank.

A webinar called "State of Black Women-Owned Businesses” will be held Wednesday, September 16, at 1 p.m.

You must register in advance

Join Fifth Third on 9/16 at 1 p.m. ET for the “State of Black Women-Owned Businesses,” a webinar focused on building stronger futures for Black, and other minority, women entrepreneurs. Register now: https://t.co/psRDtT7uaB pic.twitter.com/kB5mvlcdQq — Fifth Third Bank (@FifthThird) September 14, 2020

Once you have completed the webinar, you will have seven days to apply for the program.

Applicants will be notified of acceptance or denial via email.

Good luck!

Learn more about Innovation Meets Main Street here