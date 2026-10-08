Make spirits bright: The Rainbow Connection needs donors to ‘adopt’ Wish Families this holiday season

WXYZ-TV — Christmas magic starts long before the presents make it under the tree.

The Rainbow Connection, a Rochester-based nonprofit that grants wishes to Michigan children facing life-threatening illnesses, is looking for donors to help make the holidays brighter for Wish Families through its annual Adopt a Family program.

This year, donor sign-ups are running lower than usual.

Those looking to adopt a family have until Oct. 15 to sign up.

Last year, donors helped 244 Wish Families — more than 1,200 people — and no family that signed up had to be turned away.

Through Adopt a Family, donors are connected with Wish Families to help provide a special holiday season.

And there’s more than one way to jump in.

Donors can request an Amazon wish list and have the items delivered directly to The Rainbow Connection, receive a traditional shopping list and drop off the items themselves, or make a monetary donation and let the organization do the shopping.

For families already navigating a child’s life-threatening illness, that support can mean much more than presents.

One recipient, Courtney, described what that support meant to her family during a difficult holiday season.

“At a time when I have no income at all, I count it blessing to be the recipient of anyone’s kindness but for my children who were not expecting to have a Christmas at all and for them to have genuine smiles on their faces brought pure joy to my heart. Thank you!!”

But the gifts aren’t the only thing families receive — the program can also offer some financial relief during an already difficult time.

Another Wish Family shared:

“The adopt a family for Christmas program means that we can enjoy time with family without the financial stress of preparing for the holiday season.”

With the Oct. 15 sign-up deadline approaching, The Rainbow Connection is hoping enough donors step forward to once again make sure every participating Wish Family has something to celebrate.

Whether you shop yourself, send something from an Amazon wish list or simply chip in, there’s still time to help put a little more magic under the tree this Christmas.