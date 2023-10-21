Make the holidays magical for Michigan families far too familiar with medical bills

WXYZ-TV — Can you believe we are almost into the month of November? This time of year evokes such excitement as we embark upon the holiday season. For children, that excitement is often an especially magical feeling.

The Rainbow Connection wants to team up with you to ensure every Michigan child battling a life-threatening illness can share in the spirit of the holiday season with their loved ones.

Last year, more than 120 families in Michigan were grateful to be assisted by The Rainbow Connection’s Adopt a Family for the Holidays Program.

The annual effort offers families essential items and gifts. As you might imagine, community support is priceless to receive. It means even more to families who are far more familiar with receiving medical bills.

If this opportunity speaks to your heart, it’s easy to become a part of this wonderful cause. You can sign-up through Sunday, October 22.

Once you connect with The Rainbow Connection you will receive an email with information about the family you are matched with including their first names, ages, and interests.

Making a monetary donation and having The Rainbow Connection take care of the shopping is also an option.

The Rainbow Connection

If you’re not familiar with The Rainbow Connection, the nonprofit was born in metro Detroit in 1985. Since then, more than 4,000 Michigan children have been granted a wish—a wish that always turns into a magnificent memory for everyone involved.

By the way, if the Adopt a Family for the Holidays Program isn't a great fit for you, The Rainbow Connection has its annual Celebration of Dreams on Sunday, November 19. The night of community, love, food and a fun fashion show featuring Wish kids is returning to The Palazzo Grande in Shelby Township. You can buy tickets and mark your calendar now.