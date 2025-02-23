MDOT to hold I-696 project open house Feb. 24 in Warren

WARREN, MICH (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the community to attend an open house Monday, Feb. 24, to discuss the upcoming final phase of the Restore the Reuther project on I-696 in Metro Detroit, scheduled to begin in early March.

The open house will take place from from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Recreation Center, 4355 E. 9 Mile Road, in Warren. MDOT staff will be on hand to answer questions and share project details.

The last phase of the Restore the Reuther project is expected to begin in early March. Eastbound and westbound I-696 will be rebuilt between Lahser Road and I-75 in 2025-2026, while in 2027, I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road. The project includes rebuilding the roadway, bridge work and drainage structures. As part of the project, 60 bridges will be repaired, including the rebuilding of the Church Street Plaza bridge that contains Victoria Park. During that rebuilding, a walkway detour will be in place.

For more information, visit https://drivingoakland.com/I696-East/