Meijer Baby Gear Recycling Event returns after strong community response

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH (WXYZ) — Midwest retailer Meijer will once again offer customers the opportunity to drop off unneeded, expired, or damaged baby items, including car seats and strollers, May 4 - 17, for a redeemable mPerks code.

The retailer had a successful inaugural event last fall, during which more than 13 tons of gear was recycled, equating to more than 26,000 pounds of material. “We know spring is a time when many families are looking to declutter and refresh their homes. That’s why we’re excited to bring back our baby gear recycling event—giving customers a convenient, responsible way to recycle unneeded or damaged baby items,” said Marlys Roberts, Director of Merchandise at Meijer. “By participating, they not only make space during spring cleaning but also help reduce landfill waste and earn rewards through mPerks. It’s one more way we’re creating value for families and sustainable solutions in our communities.”

To participate in this event, customers should bring eligible items to a designated area at their local Meijer supercenter, near the customer service desk located at the front of each store. Participating customers will receive a redeemable offer code they can use in their mPerks account to receive 25 percent off baby gear. This coupon can be used two times during the redemption period from May 4 - 31. The redeemable mPerks code allows participating customers to purchase baby gear, specifically car seats, booster car seats, strollers, travel systems, bassinets, and play yards at a discount.

To learn more about the event, including qualifying items and mPerks details, visit meijer.com