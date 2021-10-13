Metro Detroit joins fundraising campaign for metastatic breast cancer

WXYZ — "98% of the women who die from breast cancer, it's metastatic breast cancer ... when we look at all the money that's generated for breast cancer, only about 5% goes for metastatic research. And as I said, that's the one that kills you," Evie Boss told 7 Action News.

"Evie Boss, our wonderful member and Metastatic Breast Cancer warrior."

That's how Laura Brown, the Executive Director and CEO of Gilda's Club Metro Detroit described Evie in an email.

Evie is working tirelessly to get the word out about the #LightUpMBC fundraising campaign on Wednesday, October 13. The event coincides with Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Buildings will light up in all 50 states to raise awareness about the deadliest form of breast cancer. 18 buildings will illuminate the sky in metro Detroit after sunset, including: Detroit Ford Field, Detroit General Motors Renaissance Center, Allen Park City Hall, Allen Park Police Station, and Southgate Veteran's Memorial Library.

Three colors will be displayed:



Pink for ​breast cancer

Teal for hope and spirituality

Green for renewal and rebirth

METAvivor is teaming up with Moore Fight Moore Strong for the 3rd Annual #LightUpMBC campaign.

METAvivor is the only organization that puts 100% of donations toward research for metastatic breast cancer, and donations of any size can make a big difference.

"You meet all these beautiful people and they're gone. It's only 22% that survive five years, and 10% that survive ten years," Evie explained in relation to metastatic breast cancer.

Evie joined Gilda's Club Metro Detroit in 2006, following a fight with breast cancer. The metro Detroiter also battled thyroid cancer, facing concerns surgery would impact her singing voice.

Fast forward to 2012, and Evie thought she was on the other side of cancer. Then she started developing terrible pain in her hip and pelvis.

"Women who have survived five years and go into that cured phase, you really still have to check on your body."

In 2012, Evie went to her doctor, who attributed her pain to arthritis and getting older. But Evie knew something else was going on, and she knew she had to be persistent. At one point, Evie suggested a MRI to her doctor, and that's when the metastatic breast cancer was discovered.

It wasn't until 2014 that Evie started treatment for a disease that had already interrupted her life once before.

Evie wants women, especially breast cancer survivors, to be very mindful of any severe pain they experience. There is no cure for metastatic breast cancer. METAvivor says early detection does not stop the disease from metastasizing to bones, liver, lungs and brain. That's why fundraising for research is critical.

"There has been some really good research coming out. We now know that if you are hormone positive there is more of a chance of it (breast cancer) recurring, than if you are hormone negative," Evie explained.

7 Action News is dedicated to bringing you the latest findings in breast cancer research, and raising awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all year long. We invite you to keep up with our coverage, and share your story with us.