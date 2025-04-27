Metroparks kick off 'MetroBarks' event series with Paws, Pose and Play Day Weekend

SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — This weekend marks the start of Huron-Clinton Metroparks’ dog-friendly event series, “MetroBarks”. The events kick off with two days of pet-friendly fun at

MetroBarks: Paws, Pose and Play days on April 26 at Huron Meadows Metropark and April 27 at Stony Creek Metropark. Both events will feature a variety of activities for dog-owners including mini-photo sessions taken by a professional photographer, free pet caricature drawings, vendors selling dog-friendly products and services, off-leash areas for the dogs to burn off some energy, food trucks and more.

These events are just the first in the series of dog-friendly events this year at the Metroparks.

Beginning May 1, the Metroparks’ popular Trail Challenge program opens for registration. Registered participants can earn prizes by hitting the Challenge Trails in all 13 Metroparks. New this year each park will have a dog-friendly Challenge Trail, and you can register your dog for just an additional $10. Registered dogs will receive a custom Trail Challenge dog tag.

Paws in the Park is a guided hike program at Stony Creek Metropark. Programs run once a month April – September. During each program, a park interpreter

guides participants and their dogs along different dog-friendly rustic trails throughout the park. Along the hike through the woods, visitors will discover the trees, wildflowers, and animals that call the Metroparks home.

As the pools close for the season, Willow Metropark keeps theirs open for one extra weekend for the annual Pool Paw-ty. Guests can register their dogs to swim in

Willow Pool, shop from pet-friendly vendors and enjoy other activities for your four-legged family members.

Similar to the events in the Spring, another Paws, Pose and Play Day event will be hosted at Indian Springs Metropark on October 11. However, this event will feature a Halloween spin with a dog-costume contest.

To learn more about all of these events, visit the MetroBarks landing page at www.metroparks.com/barks.