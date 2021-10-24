Michigan Depression Glass Society Show coming to Dearborn

DEARBORN. MI (WXYZ) — Members of the Michigan Depression Glass Society (MDGS) will be displaying over a dozen creatively arranged tablescapes at their upcoming show and sale on Nov. 6 & 7 in Dearborn.

Frequently referred to as Depression Glass due to its manufacture and distribution through the years of the Great Depression, the event will be featuring glass dealers from across the country and 15,000 sq. ft. of vintage American-made glassware all produced prior to the 1980s.

"For those who enjoy setting festive tables for special events or everyday dining, or who find excitement in selecting a unique piece of decor, this is the place for you," explains Jonathan Fuhrman, a long-time member and past president of the MDGS. Fuhrman knows a lot about Depression Era glassware and tablescaping. Known on Instagram as @DepressionGlassGuy, Fuhrman's collection was recently featured in The Pioneer Woman magazine where he talked about the ins-and-outs of glass collecting.

“Tablescaping, mid-century modern barware and even vintage Pyrex are all huge trends right now," Fuhrman continued. "There's no way to browse this show and not leave with your spirits lifted and your head full of creative ideas for using glassware -- for dining, entertaining and decorating.”

The MDGS show and sale takes place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 15801 Michigan Ave. (at Greenfield Rd.) in Dearborn. Admission is $6 per person and parking is free.

More information about the not-for-profit MDGS organization and the upcoming event may be found at MichiganDepressionGlass.com or at Facebook.com/MiDepressionGlass.