Michigan State Police car involved in crash on I-75

(WXYZ) - A Michigan State Police cruiser was involved in a multi-car crash on I-75 at 12 Mile.

At least three other cars were involved in the crash that happened around 2:45 a.m. this morning.

All Southbound lanes of I-75 are closed near 12 Mile as emergency crews respond to the scene.

No word on what caused the crash.

Stay with 7 Action News for any updates on this developing story.