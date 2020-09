WXYZ — The coronavirus crisis put summer plans on hold for families across metro Detroit.

That's why two friends are teaming up to take you on treasure hunts!

The fun with Michigan Treasure Hunts starts Saturday, September 12 throughout Oakland County.

For the first hunt, participants will be given eight puzzle-based clues.

Each event will have a prize of at least $500.

Spots are limited to make sure no treasure hunt is crowded. Find out more and register here

Connect with Michigan Treasure Hunts on Facebook