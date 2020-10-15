Menu

Watch
WXYZ HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Michigan Treasure Hunts takes next adventure to Oakland County

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan Treasure Hunts
Posted at 12:13 AM, Oct 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-15 00:13:31-04

WXYZ — Michigan Treasure Hunts is inviting you on their next adventure!

The treasure hunt starts in Farmington on Saturday, October 17. Walking and driving is involved.

The more people that sign-up, the larger the grand prize becomes.

On Thursday, October 15 at 9am, Michigan Treasure Hunts will be hosting a virtual contest. Look for a clue on their website. The first person to solve the clue will receive $100 Amazon gift card!

You can also sign-up for Saturday's treasure hunt while visiting their website. Good luck!

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream WXYZ Ad 480

Stream WXYZ on your favorite devices