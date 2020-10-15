Michigan Treasure Hunts takes next adventure to Oakland County

WXYZ — Michigan Treasure Hunts is inviting you on their next adventure!

The treasure hunt starts in Farmington on Saturday, October 17. Walking and driving is involved.

The more people that sign-up, the larger the grand prize becomes.

On Thursday, October 15 at 9am, Michigan Treasure Hunts will be hosting a virtual contest. Look for a clue on their website. The first person to solve the clue will receive $100 Amazon gift card!

You can also sign-up for Saturday's treasure hunt while visiting their website. Good luck!