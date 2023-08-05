Mike’s Market and University Commonwealth to host the 15th Annual ‘Jazz on the Ave’

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Mike’s Market and University Commonwealth announced today that they will host the 15th Annual ‘Jazz on the Ave’ customer appreciation event will be held along the historic Livernois Avenue of Fashion on Saturday, Aug. 5.

“We are excited to celebrate the 15th year of Jazz on the Ave block party on the Historic Livernois Avenue of Fashion,” said Lolita Haley, Executive Director of University Commonwealth. “Jazz on the Ave started as a small customer appreciation event, and it has grown in size and participation each year. I look forward to seeing everyone who comes out to enjoy a fun day on the Historic Livernois Avenue of Fashion.”

The family-friendly event will feature live performances on the James Tatum Stage from 11 am – 8 pm, Drop-in Art Making with the Detroit Institute of Arts and free food (as long as it lasts) in the parking lot of Mike’s Market. The block party will extend from 6 Mile to 8 Mile, as businesses located on Livernois will also participate in the day of fun.

“The Avenue of Fashion Business Association invites everyone out to experience some great food, exciting discounts and fabulous music during the 15th Annual Jazz on the Ave Customer Appreciation Day,” said Dolphin Michael, President of the Avenue of Fashion Business Association. “We will live music performances throughout the day, a fashion show, a classic car show, and a bid whist party that’s open to anyone interested in participating at 18985 Livernois. Come join us this Saturday for a great day of fun for the entire family.”

Performances on the James Tatum Stage will include: