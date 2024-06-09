DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Motor City Pride is Michigan's largest pride celebration, with over 65,000 participants in our pride events.

This year's celebration will take place June 8 and 9 in downtown Detroit. The annual pride parade will kickoff at noon on Sunday, June 6. The festival will begin immediately at 12:30 p.m. and run through 7:00 p.m. Gates close at 6:00 p.m.

Motor City Pride traces its roots back to June 1972 when the first march was held downtown Detroit to protest the homophobic laws and to work for recognition for LGBT Rights and Equality. After holding the march for a few years, it expanded to include a picnic after the march which has grown into the current festival.

To learn more, visit https://motorcitypride.org/