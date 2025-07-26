Mouvement Dance Studio to host official ribbon cutting on Sunday, August 10

REDFORD, MI (WXYZ) — The community is invited to celebrate the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of Mouvement Dance Studio’s brand-new headquarters in Redford, MI on Sunday, August 10 at 1:30 p.m. The studio is located at 25917 Plymouth Rd.

Owner and Artistic Directors Miqua Chapman and her team will welcome local leaders, families, and dance lovers for an afternoon of high-energy performances, studio tours, and kid-friendly activities. “We’re here to do more than teach pirouettes,” says Chapman. “At Mouvement, we choreograph confidence, kindness, and community—one eight-count at a time. Opening our doors in Redford means creating a safe, joy-filled space where every child can find their voice and feel they belong.”

Mouvement Dance Studio offers classes in ballet, hip-hop, tap, contemporary, tumbling, and competitive company lines. Scholarship opportunities are offered for for families in need. To learn more or sign up, visit dansedamour@att.net