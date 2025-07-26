Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mouvement Dance Studio to host official ribbon cutting on Sunday, August 10

Mouvement Dance Studio
Metro Detroit’s dance scene gains fresh momentum as Mouvement Dance Studio celebrates the reopening of its long‑running program in a brand‑new Redford location.
REDFORD, MI (WXYZ) — The community is invited to celebrate the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of Mouvement Dance Studio’s brand-new headquarters in Redford, MI on Sunday, August 10 at 1:30 p.m. The studio is located at 25917 Plymouth Rd.

Owner and Artistic Directors Miqua Chapman and her team will welcome local leaders, families, and dance lovers for an afternoon of high-energy performances, studio tours, and kid-friendly activities. “We’re here to do more than teach pirouettes,” says Chapman. “At Mouvement, we choreograph confidence, kindness, and community—one eight-count at a time. Opening our doors in Redford means creating a safe, joy-filled space where every child can find their voice and feel they belong.”

Mouvement Dance Studio offers classes in ballet, hip-hop, tap, contemporary, tumbling, and competitive company lines. Scholarship opportunities are offered for for families in need. To learn more or sign up, visit dansedamour@att.net

