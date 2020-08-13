New program supports preschool parents, children in Michigan

WXYZ — Parents across metro Detroit are busy weighing their child's back-to-school options.

Knowing the right choice for your family is a tough decision. Among the conflicted: parents who thought they would be sending their child to school for the first time.

Michigan educators are taking action by offering support to families with children ages 3 to 5. Educators have launched the Thrive From Home Program. It includes a free virtual toolkit, designed to help parents identify and navigate developmental milestones for young children.

The toolkit is also filled with activities to engage your child intellectually, socially and emotionally.

Thrive From Home was created through a partnership between PBS Kids and Build Up Michigan. You can take advantage of the free program Right Now