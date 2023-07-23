Northville Community Foundation/Maybury Farm gear up for inaugural Old Fashioned County Fair

NORTHVILLE, MICH (WXYZ) — Northville Community Foundation/Maybury Farm is excited to announce that it's hosting it's first annual Maybury Farm Old Fashioned County Fair on August 12th, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Maybury Farm. This fundraising event raises money to feed and care for the animals.

The farm has a day of fun planned for our guests! Enjoy music under the tent by The Whiskey Charmers, carnival/fair games, craft toys making, winning a ribbon at the coloring contest, two face painters from Face Flair, a baking competition (registration required), local crafters, Mill Race Weavers & Quilters, Black Smith Demonstration, food trucks (Kona Ice, & Pizza Pazza), plus a hot dog BBQ and freshly made cotton candy made on the farm fairgrounds. Climb aboard and take a wagon ride into the fields and forests of Maybury Farm. All activities (except for food items & wagon rides) are included in the price of admission!

Tickets are $13.00 per person for farm and county fair activities or $15.00 for farm, country fair activities, and the wagon ride. A wagon ride, purchased separately after admission, is $4. Children under two are always FREE! All games and activities are included in your admission fee. Food, crafts, and General Store merchandise requires additional purchase.

To learn more, visit www.mayburyfarm.org [mayburyfarm.org] or call (248)374-0200, option 2.