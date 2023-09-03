Official ribbon cutting for Dave Bing Community Park set for Sunday, September 3

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Dave Bing Community Park will officially open on Sunday, September 3, 2023, from 1-5pm with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public.

Dave Bing Community Park is located at 18904 Leisure and Clarita streets (Directly behind Hartford Memorial Baptist Church on James Couzens). The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 1p.m. sharp.

Dave Bing, former Detroit Mayor, and former Detroit Piston will be there to personally cut the ribbon along with several former Detroit Piston players. The park is all new and complete with new basketball courts, tennis courts, walking track, swings, and more.

This promises to be a fun-filled day for the entire family with food, games and giveaways. The Piston players will give away 100 Basket Balls, 50 Wristbands and more. A Piston’s event would be incomplete without Whooper. The beloved Detroit Piston mascot will attend the celebration from 1-2:30 p.m. This event will also include a Back to School Rally where free back packs will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.