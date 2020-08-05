Menu

One way you can help Beirut during its state of emergency

Posted at 7:49 PM, Aug 05, 2020
WXYZ — The devastation in Lebanon has left many wondering how they can help.

Mike Shehadi, a Lebanese American who lives in metro Detroit, has created a GoFundMe account to assist firefighters who were injured in Tuesday’s explosion.

In just hours, thousands of dollars have been donated. Shehadi plans to match every dollar, up to $150k, using his own funds.

Dozens were killed, and thousands injured in the massive blast. Firefighters are among the dead.

Beirut is now under a two-week state of emergency. Many left homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country already faces one of the biggest economic crises it has seen in decades.

