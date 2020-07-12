Overturned tanker catches fire, spills more than 13,000 gallons of gas on roadway in Bloomfield Township

WXYZ — UPDATE: Bloomfield Township police say the fire is out. Crews will remain on the scene.

A tanker flipped over, catching fire and spilling more than 13,000 gallons of fuel onto the roadway in Bloomfield Township Saturday night.

Authorities are urging everyone in the area to shelter-in-place, and call 911 if they feel ill.

Square Lake Road near Opdyke, along with parts of I-75, are completely closed as hazmat crews respond to the mess.

We'll continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as soon as they become available.