Oxford tells AG no thanks but she will still investigate

Thanks, but no thanks. That’s the response from Oxford Schools to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. But today she says she will still investigate the school shooting to find out how these can be prevented in the future.

Oxford Schools said they are hiring a third party to look into school procedures and safety. Nessel says they’ve hired a private security company.

Nessel said during a Zoom news conference she wants to meet with students, teachers, and the people of Oxford, “Meetings will involve me personally. I'm going to go out to Oxford and I'm going to talk to as many people there who will sit down and talk to me. I plan to have meeting after meeting after meeting to get as much information as possible.”

Nessel could be seen as moving in or taking over the criminal investigation being led by Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. Nessel says, “So, Prosecutor McDonald has more information than I have right now. So, we're gonna work with her to the extent that she wants our support and our assistance.”

Nessel says she’s doing her investigation without Oxford School’s cooperation. “So,I guess what I'm saying is, we're not gonna just do nothing, right. We asked for their open cooperation and at this point, they're not ready for that yet. But that doesn't mean that we're not going to you know what I say launch our own investigation. What I mean is review all of these materials, have all of these conversations, and then go from there.”

We reached out to Oxford Schools for comment and have not heard back.