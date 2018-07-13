Police resolve standoff with possible barricaded gunman in Northville Township

1:56 AM, Jul 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - A 52-year-old Monroe man was arrested Friday morning after stabbing a woman and barricading himself inside a residence.

The man is currently in custody at the Northville Township Police Department.

Police say officers were called to a residence on Northridge Drive for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, there was a man and woman outside the residence. The woman had visible injuries and the man went inside the residence and refused to come out.

Just after 3 a.m., the man surrendered to police officers. No shots were fired during the event.

